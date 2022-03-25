A woman accused in a fatal hit-and-run told multiple co-workers and customers that she believed she struck a woman with her vehicle and killed her, according to a police arrest warrant affidavit.
Chatiryn Akerra Butler, 18, of Tyler, turned herself in to detectives at the Tyler Police Department on Monday in connection with the Feb. 19 pedestrian fatality which resulted in the death of Kelsey Hise, 30, of Tyler.
Butler was booked into the Smith County Jail for the charge of accident involving death, a second-degree felony, with a $100,000 bond, and has since been released, according to online jail records.
An investigation determined Butler was the driver of the suspect vehicle identified as a 2007 silver Toyota Camry, according to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.
Hise was found lying in the roadway with major injuries around 7:40 p.m. Feb. 19. There were pieces from the vehicle that struck her lying nearby, according to police.
The arrest warrant affidavit states Butler was employed at Wally's Gas Station on MLK Jr. Boulevard and "had told multiple co-workers and customers that she believes she struck and killed Kelsey Hise while driving her vehicle on Feb. 19." Investigators received a call with that information on Feb. 28 from a caller who wished to remain anonymous, but this person advised Butler drove a silver Toyota Camry.
The affidavit states a detective spoke to an employee who worked with Butler at Wally's for three to four months. The employee told police they were working on the night of the incident, when customers came in talking about a person being struck on North Broadway just north of Gentry Parkway.
The employee told police they asked Butler about what happened and Butler told them she found out the day after the incident "the lady had died," the document states. According to the employee, Butler told them she thought it was a man who she had hit and she didn't know they had died.
The employee said they were surprised by Butler's demeanor because she was "not distraught and did not seem remorseful," the arrest document states.
The employee, who last worked with Butler on Feb. 22, advised Butler to go to the police but said she disregarded them.
Another co-worker of Butler's said she had confided in them that "it was like somebody walked up to her car while she was driving and hit her mirror. When she looked back, she said, 'did I just hit somebody,'" the affidavit states.
The affidavit said the employee said Butler told them she didn't see anybody in the street, so she kept driving.
This employee told police they had talked with Butler a few times about hitting a person with her vehicle because Butler "was stressed and devastated." The employee believes based on what Butler told them, it was an accident.
Butler was terminated from Wally's on Feb. 25 and she also disconnected the phone number she was previously using, police said.
An investigation revealed a mirror found at the crime scene matched the one missing from Butler's car, according to police.
A crime scene investigator also collected "what appeared to be red hairs" from the vehicle. The investigator also found an unopened replacement mirror package in the back seat of Butler's vehicle.
Surveillance video from Wally's and still photographs from Walmart both show a woman, who police believe to be Butler, in the same outfit leaving the gas station on the day of her termination and also purchasing the replacement mirror kit from Walmart, according to the police document.
On Feb. 28, detectives went to a residence and located Butler's car, noting it had damage on various parts of the vehicle including missing the driver side glass mirror insert. When at the residence, investigators attempted to make contact with Butler by knocking on her door and calling her phone number, which was disconnected by then.
A detective left his card and Butler called him from a different number on March 1, according to the police document. During this conversation, the detective said Butler's statements were "intentionally vague and evasive," according to the affidavit. Butler first explained a red truck had struck her on Shiloh Road, but then said the truck struck her while turning into a parking lot, and ultimately stated the red truck hit her while turning into a parking spot at her apartment complex. She said that was the reason for her missing mirror.
About an hour before the pedestrian fatality was reported on Feb. 19, a call came in to dispatch at 6:50 p.m. in which a caller requested a welfare check for a white female with red curly hair, who "ran into the roadway to stop his car and asked to use his phone." The caller advised the woman did not seem in her right mind and he wanted officers to check on her.
Officers arrived in the area 10 minutes later at 7 p.m. but did not locate the woman.
A woman who had been living with Hise off and on for the last year told police she saw Hise "dancing in the middle of the roadway" in front of their residence on Broadway Avenue around 7 to 7:15 p.m. that night.
Hise came in shortly after and the roommates "dead bolted the front door to keep her inside," the affidavit said. The roommate did not see or hear anything involving the accident, and it wasn't until after it had occurred that she noticed the front door was open and police were outside.
Around 7:40 p.m., a call came into dispatch advising Hise was in the roadway struggling to breathe after being hit by a vehicle.
The incident occurred at the 1200 block of North Broadway Avenue. Hise died at UT Health after being transported for her injuries that night.