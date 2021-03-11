Police are continuing to search for a Tyler man that led officers on a car chase and manhunt Wednesday afternoon.
One of the Tyler police's East Texas Anti-Gang Center officers tried to stop the man, who has a warrant for a parole violation, on Wednesday.
Smith County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian on Thursday identified the man as Bryan Scott Mayfield Jr., 30, of Tyler.
Erbaugh said Texas Department of Public Safety officers pursued Mayfield outside of Tyler city limits. He then crashed and ran out on foot near US Highway 271 on Montgomery Gardens (County Road 332).
On Wednesday, police believed Mayfield may have went into a house on that road. Smith County Sheriff's Office negotiators, Tyler police officers and DPS officials were all out at the scene.
Christian said the sheriff's office does not believe Mayfield was in house, but officers were confident he was in the area. Mayfield has not yet been arrested.
Mayfield is expected to be charged with evading arrest along with the parole violation. He could also face other charges, Christian said.
The sheriff's office believes Mayfield isn't in that area anymore, and the public is not in danger.