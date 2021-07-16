An Athens man is accused of shooting another man to death Thursday after they smoked meth together.
Jason Charles Smalley, 46, was arrested on a murder charge following the death of Stoney Conley, 32, at a residence in the 3800 block of Oakridge Road in Athens Thursday.
Henderson County Sheriff's Office investigators said both men were smoking meth in the front seat of a vehicle when they thought they saw a shadow of someone near a shed.
Police said Smalley ran into the residence and got a .22 caliber firearm. He allegedly started shooting several rounds towards a person he said could only see from the waist down.
As he approached the body, Smalley said he realized the deceased was Conley, discarded the weapon and reported the shooting to authorities. The weapon was found in a wooded area next to the property, according to police.
The sheriff's office said Smalley could face other charges in the near future. He remains in the Henderson County Jail.
On April 9 this year, Smalley pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and he sentenced to 100 days in the county jail. He has been charged with drug paraphernalia charges in 2014 and 2019 as well, according to judicial records.