Through an East Texas Anti-Gang Center operation, a Tyler man wanted for engaging in organized crime was arrested Thursday night and police seized a large amount of drugs, rifles and cash.
According to the Smith County District Attorney's Office, Isaac Capetillo, 29, also known as “Grizzly,” was actively avoiding law enforcement.
Agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Highway Patrol, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department found Capetillo as he left a hotel in Tyler and surrounded him.
A search of his car and hotel room led to the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, and ecstasy, a large sum of cash, and four assault-style rifles, according to the DA's office.