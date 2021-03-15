After authorities searched the Lindale area over the weekend, an "armed and dangerous" man accused of a shooting and home invasion has been arrested.
According to the Lindale Police Department on Monday, Samuel Salas, 34, has been apprehended. The department thanked citizens for their patience regarding the manhunt.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office said Salas was taken into custody at about 10:45 a.m. Monday in Wood County.
The sheriff's office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Smith County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, Lindale Police, Texas Rangers, Lindale ISD Police and Lindale Fire Department worked together throughout the weekend searching for Salas.
After hearing that Salas is in custody, Lindale ISD said the district will resume as normal and its “lockout," which did not allow visitors in the building, ended.
"Thank you for your patience, trust and understanding. The safety of our students and staff is and always will be our number one priority," Lindale ISD said on Facebook.
Police said Salas attempted to rob a homeowner in the 13700 block of Shannon Drive near Lindale at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. When the homeowner pulled a gun on Salas, he fled on foot.
Saturday night, officers used a drone, helicopter and dogs to try to track down Salas. The perimeter included the area of Shannon Drive, Farm-to-Market Road 2710, County Road 4125, CR 498 and FM 16.
On Sunday, officers searched areas near FM 2710, FM 16, CR 498 and CR 4197, including The Thicket, Eagles Peak, and Legends subdivisions and any areas.
Salas was also wanted in another incident, in which a woman was shot at around midnight Friday.
He is suspected of shooting the woman in the 18600 block of County Road 498 near Lindale. Salas allegedly fled on foot after that shooting, according to the sheriff's office.
For that incident, the sheriff's office said Salas will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a $750,000 bond and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on a $250,000 bond.
The woman is in stable condition.
In addition to these alleged offenses, online criminal records show Salas pleaded guilty in January 2017 to assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation. He was sentenced to four years in prison.