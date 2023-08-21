Three suspects are in custody and accused of being connected to a February homicide in Tyler, police said Monday.
Tyler Police Department detectives obtained three capital murder warrants Friday in connection to Warren Edward Rogers’ death. The 61-year-old Tyler man was found dead in his home on W. Mims Street. around 4:20 p.m. Feb. 6. Rogers was found already dead with a gunshot wound, police said.
Tyler residents Herbert Simpson, 54, Stephanie Brasher, 42, and Anthony Taylor, 48, are all in the Smith County Jail, each on a $1 million bond. Simpson and Brasher were already in the jail on other charges. On Monday, Tyler police officers located Taylor and arrested him without incident, according to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh.
This case will now be forwarded to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.
According to Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers, Rogers was a U.S. Army veteran who was loved by many friends and family. He was a father, husband, grandfather to multiple grandchildren, an uncle, brother and a friend to many, his daughter Destyni Rogers told CBS19.
“He was well beloved,” Destyni said.
The family said Rogers deserves justice and waiting for answers has been very painful.
“No family should have to feel this way, let alone within that Tyler community,” Destyni told CBS19. “My father was adamant about that Tyler community — he loved it.”
More information will be reported as it is made available.