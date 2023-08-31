Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Tyler.
On Wednesday around 4:45 p.m., officers with the Tyler Police Department responded to the apartment complex at 3220 Walton on a report of a shooting.
Police discovered that a man, who had reportedly been shot in this incident, was at a local hospital being treated for a gunshot wound. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.
Police located two suspects believed to be involved in the shooting who have since been charged and arrested:
Dunruntre Hodge, 19, was booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle with bonds totaling $400,000.
Xavier Washington, 18, was booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest/detention with bonds totaling $320,000.
The Tyler Police Department is continuing with its investigation and expects to have further arrests and charges filed in this incident.
If you know anything or have any information on this shooting, contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.