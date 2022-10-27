A 14-year-old Tyler boy turned himself in to law enforcement on a charge of capital murder, Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said Thursday afternoon.
The teenager, whose name was not released, turned himself in on Thursday after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Tyler, according to Erbaugh.
Cornelius Tims of Tyler died as a result of the shooting in the 2400 block of North Broadway Avenue.
Officers responded at about 2:47 p.m. to the report of a shooting. Erbaugh said Tims was found on the sidewalk and taken to UT Health in Tyler “where he died as a result of gunshot wounds.”
Witnesses said two suspects were seen running after the shooting, according to Erbaugh.
The teenager was booked into the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center on Thursday.