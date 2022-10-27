stock_police_bars_crime_arrest_2018

A 14-year-old Tyler boy turned himself in to law enforcement on a charge of capital murder, Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said Thursday afternoon.

The teenager, whose name was not released, turned himself in on Thursday after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Tyler, according to Erbaugh.

Cornelius Tims of Tyler died as a result of the shooting in the 2400 block of North Broadway Avenue.

Officers responded at about 2:47 p.m. to the report of a shooting. Erbaugh said Tims was found on the sidewalk and taken to UT Health in Tyler “where he died as a result of gunshot wounds.”

Witnesses said two suspects were seen running after the shooting, according to Erbaugh.

The teenager was booked into the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center on Thursday.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags