Police arrested a Plano man they say ignored an AMBER Alert for two Bullard teens he was harboring.
Jose Penaloza-Estrada, 20, of Plano was arrested and charged with harboring a runaway child after being aware that an AMBER alert and a mission person’s report was active for Bullard teens, Devany Betancourt and Marina Nelson.
Seagoville Police Captain Steve Davis said the girls originally made phone calls stating they were in grave danger. However, detectives obtained surveillance video of the girls in the area of this overnight originating phone call. The video depicted both girls in the company of two young males on Sunday evening, Davis said. From the video obtained, he said there was no expressed actions from the group that the girls were in any distress. The video served to corroborate tips that the girls had planned a staged abduction early on from the flea market, to be in the company of the young males.
The second suspect male is not yet in custody, but it is known that he is a minor.
The teens were driven to Seagoville by a private music instructor Mario Cedillo Ortiz, who told the Tyler Morning Telegraph the same thing. He wanted to go to the flea market where one of the girls performed on Sunday to see if they were abducted or went willingly with someone. Cedillo Ortiz said he was cooperating with the FBI and was going to speak with investigators today.
On Sunday, the department received a report of two missing teenage females that were last seen at the Seagoville Trade Days flea market.
When they were at the flea market, they separated from Cedillo Ortiz and were last accounted for in the early afternoon around 2 p.m., after Betancourt performed a song at the flea market. Both girls were from East Texas and were schoolmates at Bullard High School. At closing, neither of the girls could be located and did not respond to call attempts to summon them to leave for home.
At around 11:30 p.m. that night, Betancourt placed an alarming phone call to her mother. In an interview with the Tyler Morning Telegraph, the mother said she received a phone call from her daughter saying "they're going to kill me." This led the mother to believe that the girls were abducted from the flea market and that they were being held against their will, and that they were in grave danger. The phone call originated from a motel located in Plano.
The context of this phone call was soon relayed to the Seagoville Police Department, who contacted Dallas Police to go to the location. However, upon their arrival the missing girls were not located. This was when an Amber alert was activated.
On Monday afternoon, Penaloza-Estrada was located in Northeast Dallas alone. After the investigation, police said Penaloza-Estrada had rented a motel room earlier in the day in Plano. When police went to the motel, they discovered the females alone in the motel room. They were both unharmed.
The Seagoville Police Department said the "alleged abduction of the girls was a pre-planned hoax" and added Penaloza-Estrada may be facing additional charges.