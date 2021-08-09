The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one person was hospitalized early Sunday morning in the Tyler area due to multiple gunshot wounds.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of Dobbs Terrace at 1:30 a.m. to a shooting. A victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and transported to UT Health Tyler emergency room, where he underwent surgery and is in serious condition.
The sheriff's office said the suspect had fled the scene before deputies came on the scene.
During an investigation, deputies identified a suspect at another location in Smith County; however, when deputies arrived, the suspect wasn't found. More evidence was found at that location, police said.
The victim's name is being withheld at this time pending further investigation, according to the sheriff's office.