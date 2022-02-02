A jury on Wednesday afternoon sentenced a Tyler man to life in prison for murder in the 2018 shooting of another man at a shopping center.
Kristian Perdomo was found guilty on Thursday of fatally shooting 45-year-old Bradley Brockman on Dec. 16, 2018, at the Westwood Shopping Center. Sentencing began on Friday for Perdomo, and both sides rested Wednesday morning before closing statements early Wednesday afternoon.
The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning with its verdict, which includes the possibility for parole after serving 30 years and a $10,000 fine, after hearing testimony Tuesday and Wednesday about possible connections between Perdomo and four other shooting deaths in the area around the same time Brockman was killed. Brockman was listed in critical condition after the shooting before dying a few days later.
Perdomo elected not to testify on his behalf.
Dr. William McClain, a medical examiner, was the first witness called to the stand on Wednesday. McClain performed the autopsy on homicide victim Jerome Jones, who the state believes was killed by Perdomo. Perdomo has ot been charged with Jones’ death.
During his testimony, McClain discussed his findings while autopsy photos were displayed for the jury showing gunshot wounds to the neck and back of Jones along with abrasions to his face and head. McClain stated the abrasions would be consistent with someone falling and hitting their head on the ground.
The state next, for a third time, called Craig Williams with the Tyler Police Department.
Williams said hand-written rap lyrics were found in a bedroom at Perdomo’s home during a second search the day following the Brockman shooting.
Defense attorney Brett Harrison objected to the introduction of the lyrics stating that the author of the lyrics was not known and the handwriting was not identified. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson overruled his objection.
Williams read some of the lyrics, which in part read, “walking down the street in my hoodie” and later “I aim for the brain.”
Testimony in the trial showed Perdomo was wearing a black hoodie at the time he shot Brockman and that all of the victims, including Brockman, had been shot in the head.
Detective Josh Hill was the final witness called Wednesday. Hill worked in the major crimes division at Smith County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the death. Hill testified that during the time of the deaths, which spanned a nine day period, that local, state and federal agencies were investigating and felt the same person had committed all five homicides.
Hill later testified he interviewed Perdomo following the Brockman shooting on Dec. 16 and again the following day. Hill said during the interview he showed Perdomo photos by the victims and that Perdomo laughed and smiled at the images.
Hill also said Perdomo admitted he is a member of a gang. Perdomo said he was initiated when he was in sixth grade, and Hill said Perdomo seemed to be proud of his gang affiliation.
When asked if the victims had done anything to hurt or provoke the defendant, Hill said Perdomo replied, “They didn’t have much to do with it.”