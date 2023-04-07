A Pennsylvania man wanted for murder will soon be extradited following his Sunday arrest in Tyler by a Texas State Park police officer.
Brandon Marcell Brooks, 26, was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on Sunday evening following a routine traffic stop on I-20, after it was discovered he was wanted for murder in Pennsylvania.
Last month, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and community leaders gathered at the Church of Christian Compassion to ask for the public’s help in locating ten fugitives wanted for homicides committed in Philadelphia since 2019, which included Brooks.
Brooks is wanted for fatally shooting a 26-year-old man in March of 2022. Investigators believe Brooks fired multiple shots at the victim following an argument. Two 9mm fired cartridge casings were located at the scene, but no gun was recovered, according to a press release from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.
Smith County had 30 days from his booking to give Brooks an extradition hearing, according to Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian.
“Brooks went before a judge for his extradition hearing on April 5 and agreed to be extradited back to Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania,” Christian said. “We are now waiting on personnel from Philadelphia County to arrive in Tyler to transport Brooks back to their jail in Pennsylvania. We expect them to arrive sometime next week.”
Christian said the diligence of the Game Warden during a routine stop may have potentially saved a life.
“It is most definitely an integral part of law enforcement to be diligent in identifying traffic violations; primarily for the safety of the general public and also for the traffic violator. Oftentimes, during these traffic stops, law enforcement will discover evidence or obtain information linking the violator to a crime,” he said. “In this case, a Texas Game Warden observed a traffic violation and initiated a traffic stop. In doing so, he was able to remove a violent felony fugitive from our Texas roadways and place him behind bars.”
“It is unknown if this Game Warden’s efforts potentially saved someone else from harm but, we should be grateful for his diligence,” Christian added.
Brooks is being held in the Smith County Jail without bond until his extradition.