Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in Palestine Monday night.
According to the Palestine Police Department, officers responded to a reported vehicle crash at around 6 p.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard at Upper Lake Road to find a white SUV left the road and struck a tree.
When one of the people came out of the vehicle, police noticed both occupants had gunshot wounds. They were taken to the emergency room by EMS, according to police.
On another 911 call, someone reported hearing gunshots about half a mile from the crash site. The caller also said they saw a male fleeing on foot, police said.
“Based on what we know now, this is an isolated incident,” Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow said. “We do have reason to believe that the suspect was known to the victims.”
Those with information should Palestine police at (903) 729-2254.