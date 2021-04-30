The Palestine Police Department is investigating after four people were shot at a night club last weekend.
Palestine police officers went to the Daquiri King club, located at 1101 W. Palestine Ave., before 3:30 a.m. April 25 regarding a reported shooting.
Officers found four people with apparent gunshot wounds. EMS took the victims, who had non-life threatening injuries, to the emergency room, police said.
Witnesses told police an unidentified Black male entered the club and started shooting toward a group of people. The suspect then fled the scene, according to police.
“We know there was some sort of conflict prior to the shooting," Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Detectives are working to identify the suspect and motive behind the shooting.”
Anyone with any information about this case should contact the Palestine Police Department at (903) 731-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at (903) 729-8477.