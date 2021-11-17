A Palestine man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to killing his 5-month-old son in 2019.
Jerry Dwain Torrez, 36, entered his guilty plea to capital murder on Tuesday in the 87th District Court and received life in prison without parole for the death of Nathaniel Torrez.
Anderson County District Attorney Allyson Mitchell said Jerry Torrez killed the infant by striking him with his hands, feet and/or an unknown object.
Nathaniel was taken to the Palestine Regional Medical Center on Nov. 12, 2019, via ambulance when he became unconscious under his father’s care, according to the district attorney's office.
Doctors found the infant had numerous rib fractures, a fractured right arm and a skull fracture that led to a brain bleed, according to Palestine police. The child was then taken to Houston for further treatment.
Torrez was originally arrested by Palestine police on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury Nov. 12, 2019, while at the hospital.
Nathaniel died at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston on Dec. 14, 2019.
“Nathaniel was in our world for 5 short months and in those five months, he was bitten, beaten and bruised at the hands of someone who should have protected him from all harm. He was an infant and had no way of protecting himself, he had to rely on his father” Mitchell said.
Mitchell thanked the Palestine Police Department for its thorough investigation and work that helped to resolve the case.
“It is incomprehensible to think that his life was torture," she said. "Now that his father has taken responsibility for his actions, he can think of what he did to his infant son day by day for the rest of his life.”
Palestine police Chief Mark Harcrow commended the district attorney’s office and the Palestine police detectives for their hard work.
"Our community is safer with this man off of our streets," Harcrow said.
Mitchell represented the prosecution in the case, and Stephen Evans represented Torrez.
Nathaniel’s mother's Adalinn Avellandeda is charged with injury by omission in the death. She is awaiting trial. She was arrested on Nov. 15, 2019, in Houston.