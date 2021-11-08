A Palestine man has been charged with murder in the weekend stabbing death of another man.
Ty Hughes, 24, of Palestine, was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of Kenneth Armstrong, 31, of Elkhart, who was found lying in the roadway around 11 a.m. that same day in Palestine.
Armstrong was in the road in the 1000 block of Howard Street unresponsive with an apparent knife wound to his upper torso, according to Palestine police. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Hughes was found near a residence in the area and detained by an officer, police said. The weapon police say was used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene. Hughes was booked into the Anderson County Jail, and his bond was set at $250,000.
According to witness statements, Armstrong and Hughes were acquaintances, and the incident happened at Hughes' residence.
“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family in this unfortunate loss,” Palestine Police Department Chief Mark Harcrow said. “I commend the work of the Officers in quickly locating the suspect and conducting a thorough investigation.”