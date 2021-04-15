A Palestine man who had multiple active warrants was arrested last weekend after he allegedly assaulted, threatened to kill and spit on police officers.
According to the Palestine Police Department, officers responded to the Hampton Village Apartments in the 2400 block of North Highway 155 on Sunday night regarding a disturbance.
Officers were told Ladarrion Davidson, 23, of Palestine, was causing a disturbance at the location, and he was hiding in a white car in the parking lot.
Police said he was ordered to get out of vehicle, but Davidson refused to do so. Officers then removed Davidson from the vehicle. When he got out, Davidson allegedly assaulted officers, which caused minor injuries.
The officers were able to place Davidson into a patrol vehicle, where police say he caused damage on inside of the patrol vehicle.
He was taken to the Anderson County Jail, where he allegedly continued to be combative and threatened to kill officers and jail staff. Police said he also spit on officers during the arrest.
Davidson was charged with assault of a public servant, multiple counts of obstruction/retaliation, multiple counts of harassment of a public servant and resisting arrest.
“This is an unfortunate example of the violence our officers are facing today," Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow said. “We are thankful that the officers are okay and this offender is behind bars.
His bonds total $300,000.
He was also arrested on active warrants for aggravated robbery (two warrants), aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon (two warrants), manufacture or delivery of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 to 200 grams and abandonment or endangerment of a child.