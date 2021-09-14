One trial for a Smith County constable accused of official oppression and two counts of prostitution began Monday with jury selection, while another was postponed for two weeks due to COVID-19.
Smith County Precinct 2 Constable Joshua Black was most recently arrested and indicted last week for a second prostitution charge. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day.
Black was accused in November 2020 was accused of offering to provide a woman with supervised visitation services in exchange for sexual favors, according to the Nov. 5, 2020, indictments. Court records show the offenses Black is accused of committing occurred on July 31, 2020.
Black is charged with official oppression in the 114th District Court for the 2020 accusations. That trial began Monday with the jury selection process.
The official oppression indictment states a grand jury found Black subjected the woman to mistreatment that Black knew was unlawful “by offering to provide supervised visitation services to (her) in exchange for engaging in sexual contact with (the woman).”
Oppression is defined as a public servant intentionally subjecting another to mistreatment, denies or impedes another in their rights, privilege, power or immunity, or subjects another to sexual harassment, according to the Texas Penal Code.
The trial for the original prostitution charge was set for Monday with jury selection in the Smith County Court at Law No. 2. The trial is now scheduled for Sept. 27 after someone involved in the case contracted COVID-19.
Regarding the most recent prostitution charge, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said the arrest and indictment are connected to another alleged victim. The original investigation produced additional evidence leading to the additional charge
Court information alleges this offense occurred on Sept. 25, 2019, and accuses Black of knowingly offering money to another person to engage in sexual conduct.
More charges could be possible, Putman said.
Last week, Smith County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Taylor Heaton denied the Black's defense team's writ of habeas corpus, which is a way of attempting to report unlawful detention.
In her filing and court arguments, Black’s attorney Mishae Boren said the section of the Texas Penal Code that makes prostitution illegal violates the First, Fifth, Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, including the right to due process, right to privacy, and freedoms of speech and association.