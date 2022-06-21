One person is in “extremely critical condition” and another detained after a Monday night shooting in Smith County.
Deputies responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the 11800 block of County Road 4153 in reference to a deadly conduct call, according to information released Tuesday morning by Sgt. Larry Christian. Upon arrival, deputies found a victim who had a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Emergency crews took the victim to UT Health in Tyler, according to Christian.
Investigators spoke with witnesses and identified a suspect, Christian said. A short time later, “the suspect walked back to the location of the shooting and was detained by deputies.
Christian said the victim was taken to surgery.
“At this time, he is in extremely critical condition with life threatening injuries,” Christian said in a statement.
The names of the victim and suspect are being withheld “due to age constraints,” Christian said.