One of four people accused of taking a man against his will and assaulting him in Lindale last year entered a guilty plea on Monday morning.
Zoey Stevens, 21, of Lindale, who was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized crime, was sentenced to three years in prison for the assault charge in the 241st District Court.
Stevens will receive 218 days of jail credit, according to judicial records. Her charges for kidnapping and organized crime were dismissed, online records show.
The Lindale Police Department reported late last year that a citizen said on Dec. 7 he was taken against his will by people he knew and while a weapon was visible. He told police the people took him to another location in Lindale and then began to assault him.
Police officers investigated the complaint and an interview with one of the suspects corroborated the victim’s report.
Others arrested along with Stevens are McKaylah Fruge, Vernon Morris and Anthony Waymire.
Fruge, 22, of Tyler, has a plea agreement hearing set for Tuesday morning in 241st District Court, and Waymire, 19, of Tyler, has a plea agreement hearing on Wednesday afternoon. Morris, 20, of LaRue has a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday morning. All three currently remain in the Smith County Jail, according to judicial records.