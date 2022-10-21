An Oklahoma man and two others are accused of developing a scheme to transport elephant ivory tusks to Tyler and attempting to sell them to an undercover federal agent, federal court documents show.
David Bartlett, 46, of Dill City, Oklahoma, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on federal charge Wednesday.
A May 19 indictment states Bartlett, Darryl Garcia and Dusty Caudill worked together to create a scheme to transport African elephant ivory tusks from Oklahoma into Texas.
