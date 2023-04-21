A Tyler ISD student was arrested Friday after a gun was allegedly found in their backpack, officials said.
A student reported that another student had a gun on the Tyler High School campus, according to a letter sent to parents/guardians and provided to the Tyler Morning Telegraph by Tyler ISD. School officials and Tyler ISD Police immediately investigated the situation and the student was taken into custody after the gun was located in their backpack.
The Tyler ISD administration said maintaining safety and security on its campuses is its highest priority.
“The single thing that keeps me up at night is not test scores but the safety of our students and teachers,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford shares. “But my concern turns to outrage when an issue like this occurs. I am as angry as anyone that we even have to deal with this. There is no excuse for an offense such as this, and I thank the anonymous reporter and the swift action by Tyler ISD Police and our law enforcement partner Tyler Police Department to apprehend the individual. See something/say something works, and it did this time.”
Appropriate legal and disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with local laws and the Student Code of Conduct, Crawford said.
“The district will file the appropriate complaint, and I have full confidence the legal system will see the penalty to its fullest completion,” Crawford said. “The individual will never be allowed again to enroll in or set foot on Tyler ISD schools and property.”
The administration also thanked and applauded the student who came forward and alerted the school.
"... Parents, please remind your child about the importance of talking to an adult or reporting anything they believe is suspicious. It’s crucial for students and staff to immediately inform campus administration, the Tyler ISD Police Department, or use the Tyler ISD anonymous reporting tool to send us information by downloading the new Safe2SpeakUp app or via the web at tylerisd.org/safe2speakup. See it? Say it! Don’t spread it! Report it!"
Crawford asked Tyler ISD parents and the general public to continue partnering with the district to keep neighborhoods safe so its schools are safe in return.