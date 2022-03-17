UPDATE: Officials have released the names of two doctors fatally shot Wednesday at a dentist office outside Tyler.
Blake G. Sinclair, 59, of Tyler, and Jack E. Burroughs, 75, of Tyler, both died from injuries in the shooting at Affordable Dentures & Implants, according to Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Larry Christian.
PREVIOUS STORY: Two doctors shot Wednesday at a dental office outside Tyler have died, officials said Thursday.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Larry Christian said the two victims in a shooting at Affordable Dentures & Implants in the 3000 block of Texas 31 East have died, and the suspect has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons. The victims' names have not been released.
Steven Alexander Smith, 40, of Tyler, was booked Wednesday into Smith County Jail also on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to online jail records. He remained jailed Thursday morning on bonds totaling $3 million.
Smith was taken into custody at a home in South Tyler after the shooting at Affordable Dentures & Implants in the 3000 block of Texas 31 East, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.
Deputies responded to the call at about 2:45 p.m.
The sheriff said Smith was a patient at the business. The sheriff explained Smith became angry at clinic staff and then went to his vehicle, got a medium-caliber weapon and went back inside the business. He "ultimately shot two doctors who were working inside the business," according to a press release from the sheriff's department.
After the shooting, authorities said Smith fled the area headed west on Texas 31 toward the city limits of Tyler. A witness gave law enforcement Smith's vehicle description and plate number.
Minutes later, a deputy located Smith pulling into the driveway of his residence in South Tyler. Smith then went into his home as sheriff's deputies and police officers established a perimeter around the home, according to the sheriff. Soon after that, Smith's parents came out of the home and shortly after Smith would exit the home and be taken into custody.
Names of the victims were being withheld pending the notification of family members, according to the sheriff’s office.