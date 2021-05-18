The Smith County Sheriff's Office has identified the shooting north of Lindale that left a man dead and a woman injured Monday as a suicide and failed murder.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 18500 block of Highway 69 North around 1 p.m. Monday to find a man was deceased and the woman, who was still conscious, was taken to UT Health Tyler for treatment.
Police said the man, who was identified as George Herndon, 44, shot his wife with a small caliber handgun, and he then turned the gun onto himself and sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
The victim is still hospitalized at this time and is in serious but stable condition. Her name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified, police said.