Authorities arrested a man who showed up to an East Texas courthouse with a toy gun after police said he made threats of violence on social media.
David Anthony Damate-Graves was arrested Monday morning around 7:50 a.m. when police saw him in front of the Van Zandt County Courthouse with a "plastic toy firearm in his possession modified to resemble a real firearm," according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities were alerted Sunday evening about a Facebook post by Damate-Graves, which read: "Sitting here waiting for my final moment tomorrow is going to finally bring the world some relief knowing that it will finally rid of the life that is mine god speed every one this bottle of whisky is for everyone I have harmed spoil (sic) alert the rain of lead will cover the square if I were y'all stay away from the downtown court house tomorrow."
The post caught the attention of courthouse staff who notified Canton Police Department and the sheriff's office. From there, the entities worked together to obtain warrants and try to locate Damate-Graves on Sunday night. When authorities couldn't find him, the sheriff's office, Canton police and the Precinct 2 constable's office took positions in the Canton square.
Authorities saw Damate-Graves in front of the courthouse on Monday morning and immediately took him into custody.
Damate-Graves was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail on a terroristic threat charge.