Smith County officials are looking for a man they say should be considered dangerous who is wanted on a warrant in the stabbing of his brother.
Quentin Dwayne Gardner, 36, of Tyler, is wanted on a warrant of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a $400,000 bond, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded at about 3 a.m. Saturday to a report of a stabbing in the 9100 block of County Road 489 near Tyler, according to Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Larry Christian.
Upon arrival, deputies found victim Jerry Gardner, 38, of Mesquite inside a home with an apparent stab wound to the abdomen, according to Christian. Jerry Gardner was taken to Christus Mother Frances Hospital for treatment and was in stable condition Tuesday.
Witnesses told officer Quentin Gardner, brother of the victim, is a suspect.
Officials said the two men got into an argument about loud music being played inside the house. At some point, Quentin Gardner went to the kitchen and got a knife, Christian said, and he returned to the living room and stabbed his brother.
Officers got a search warrant and did not find Quentin Gardner at the home. According to Christian, investigators “were made aware that Quentin Gardner made suicidal statements to family members and stated that he does not want to go back to jail or prison.”
Quentin Gardner is described as being 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue shorts.
Anyone who knows where Quentin Gardner might be is asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600. Residents should not try to apprehend him.