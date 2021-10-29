Officials have identified the boy who was killed Thursday in Smith County after a tree fell on the go-kart he was driving.
Rustan Wood, 11, of Tyler, was pronounced deceased at the scene after emergency personnel responded at about 3:30 p.m. to the 12000 block of Texas 110 (Van Highway) North in the Lindale area for a medical assist call.
Officers were told the boy was killed instantly when wind caused the tree to land on him, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said.
"Please continue to keep this family in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to deal with this tragedy, Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Larry Christian said.
Deputies and Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny also arrived on the scene Thursday, and firefighters with the Lindale Fire Department and UT Health EMS paramedics responded.