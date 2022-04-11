Officials released the name of a Whitehouse man who they say died at the scene as a suspect in a weekend hostage situation in Cherokee County.
Suspect Scott Coe, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 27-year-old woman was safe following the incident, according to a statement released Monday by the Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.
Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting after multiple agencies responded to the dayslong standoff in which a man, identified as Coe, threatened to kill a victim and law enforcement during a barricaded hostage situation.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office received a call around 9:20 p.m. Thursday about a possible kidnapping, according to Dickson.
An investigation led police to a home near County Road 2108 in the Oakland community. Cherokee County SWAT tried to contact people inside the home, but Coe refused to leave.
Dickson said Coe also refused to let the victim leave.
"During the incident it was determined that Coe kidnapped his victim by force and while barricaded in his residence Coe made numerous threats to kill his hostage and law enforcement," Dickson said.
The sheriff's office contacted Texas Department of Public Safety Special Response Team for assistance as well as Nacogdoches Police Department SWAT.
"Late Saturday evening at approximately 10:30 p.m., (the victim) was recovered by law enforcement and Coe was pronounced as deceased," Dickson said in the press release. "The Texas Rangers have been brought in to investigate an officer involved shooting. Cherokee County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate the kidnapping to assure that all parties involved are apprehended."
The National Policing Institute says although no national or standard definition exists, an officer involved shooting "may be defined as the discharge of a firearm, which may include accidental and intentional discharges, by a police officer, whether on or off duty."
The investigation is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.