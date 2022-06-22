An official on Wednesday released the name of a man who was fatally shot by officers early Tuesday near Lindale.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Larry Christian in a statement Wednesday identified the man as 25-year-old Taylor Ray Stevenson of Greenville.
During a press conference Tuesday, Sheriff Larry Smith said Stevenson had reportedly “taken a lot of pills,” was having a mental breakdown and had a pistol in his hand when he was killed in an officer-involved shooting.
The sheriff’s office Emergency Operations Center received at a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday from a woman who said her daughter’s boyfriend was breaking into her home in the 16000 block of County Road 4100, police said in a statement.
The woman who called police said her daughter had locked the man out of the house, but he was trying to get in through a window. The woman then said the man had gained entry and kicked in the door to the bedroom where her daughter was hiding with her two small children, according to the statement. The woman said the man began assaulting her daughter.
Upon arrival, Smith County deputies tried to talk to the man at the front door of the home until 2:13 a.m., according to the statement.
“They started trying to negotiate with him to come out of the residence, apparently he finally came out, but he had a pistol in his hand,” Smith said at a press conference on Tuesday. “They tried to negotiate with him for a minute, and it went south.”
The man was treated by emergency personnel at the scene. According to the statement, he was dead before he reached the hospital.
The Texas Rangers are investigating. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, Smith said.