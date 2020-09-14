A North Carolina man remains in the jail on accusations of sexually abusing a child over an eight-year period in Smith County, according to police documents.
The United States Marshal Service arrested Alan Felton, 49, of Sylva, North Carolina, on Sept. 9 for continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14 and sexual assault of a child. His bonds at the Smith County Jail total $1.75 million.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a teenager reported that she was sexually assaulted.
The alleged abuse occurred as early as when the victim was 6 years old, according to the affidavit.
In an interview with police, Felton denied the reports of abuse and rape, the document stated.
Felton is a convicted sex offender. Before moving from Tyler to North Carolina, Felton registered with the Tyler Police Department Sex Offender Registry, which showed him currently registered in Jackson County, North Carolina. His criminal history showed he was convicted in 1999 for aggravated sexual assault of child and indecency with a child sexual contact, the affidavit stated.