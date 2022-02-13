LOS ANGELES — NFL running back and Palestine native Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning at Los Angeles International Airport, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Airport Police.
Peterson, 36, is accused of verbally and physically assaulting his wife on a plane that was leaving for Houston, where he lives. Peterson is charged with domestic violence, according to police.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Peterson was arrested at about 9 a.m. and was booked a couple of hours later. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released.