Washington Football

NFL running back Adrian Peterson, a Palestine native and a former player at Oklahoma, works out during practice at the team’s training facility Aug. 24, 2020, in Ashburn, Va.

 AP File Photo

LOS ANGELES — NFL running back and Palestine native Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning at Los Angeles International Airport, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Airport Police.

Peterson, 36, is accused of verbally and physically assaulting his wife on a plane that was leaving for Houston, where he lives. Peterson is charged with domestic violence, according to police.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Peterson was arrested at about 9 a.m. and was booked a couple of hours later. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released.

Read the full story from our news partners at CBS19.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags