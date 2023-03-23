A new true crime docuseries released Thursday features a Florida professor and her students as they analyze convicted murderers, including former Tyler nurse and convicted serial killer William Davis.

“The Lesson Is Murder,” follows University of South Florida criminology Associate Professor Bryanna Fox and her five graduate students as they show the reality of how researchers analyze convicted murderers’ personality traits and motives to develop psychological profiles, according to a press release from USF.

Davis, 39, a Hallsville native, was given the death penalty Oct. 27, 2021 for injecting air into patients’ arterial systems while he was a nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler, causing the deaths of patients John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina.

Fox visited Davis on death row at the Polunsky Unit, located in unincorporated Polk County, to interview him for the show, according to an official trailer.

In addition to helping the next generation of criminologists better understand murderers, Fox, a former FBI agent, uses the psychological profiles to help law enforcement across the country prevent violent crime and solve cold cases.

The goal of the docuseries, which is available on Hulu, is to uncover why killers kill and use that knowledge to help solve and prevent violent crime, according to USF.

“This idea for this show was inspired by my 2018 forensic psychology class at USF,” Fox said in a USF press release.

While teaching her students the fundamentals of psychological criminology, they applied what they learned to investigate a real cold case from local law enforcement.

“My students ended up breaking open that cold case and spoiler alert, something similar happens with a case in the first episode of this docuseries," she said.

Graduate student Xavier Burch, who is featured on the show, said the docuseries was a memorable way to further his work in the field.

“It was an experience that I am truly grateful to have and I hope to fight for truth and justice in the future for other cases,” Burch said.

With this show, Fox wants the true process of applied criminology to be documented.

“Criminology is not like what you see on ‘Criminal Minds’ – I wanted to do a show where I can show the actual process of how cases are solved: using research and science,” Fox said. “I also want the viewers to learn scientific and research-based information from this show, so they can identify red flags on their own and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

Fox hopes the show will continue with more students and cases to further build psychological profiles to solve crime.

Davis' trial, including the guilt or innocence phase and sentencing, lasted 19 days in the 114th District Court of Smith County with many hours of testimony from nurses, hospital leadership, police interviews, security videos, and victims and their families.

For the punishment phase, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman and other prosecutors told jurors Davis’ victims totaled 12, including seven who died and five he attempted to kill.

During sentencing, Davis was accused of causing the deaths of Perry Frank and James Blanks due to the injection of air into their venous systems along with James Sanders by intentional insulin injection.

The prosecution presented evidence that Davis caused significant brain damage for Gary Parker, Pamela Henderson, Rickie Glenn, James Wages and Jesus Serrano by injecting air in their arterial systems.