Area law enforcement officers, local leaders and community members came together Wednesday afternoon in Tyler to honor Texas peace officers who made the ultimate sacrifice when they were killed in the line of duty.
During the annual Peace Officers Memorial, officers placed roses in front of the Peace Officers Memorial on the downtown Tyler square to honor the lives of the many fallen officers both in Smith County over the years and those killed in the past year.
Fourteen fallen Smith County law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty since 1851 were honored with white roses in front of their names on Smith County Peace Officers Memorial.
Some of the officers who placed the flowers were accompanied by family members of the deceased.
In addition to the officers who served in Smith County, the memorial honored 12 Texas officers and one K-9 officer who made the ultimate sacrifice within the past year. A red rose for each officer was placed on a wreath standing next to the Peace Officers Memorial.
The memorial is held every year during National Police Week, which is celebrated May 9 through 15 this year.
Tyler Police Department Chief Jimmy Toler began the ceremony by thanking everyone who came to the ceremony and those who pray and help law enforcement every day.
"The men and women we remember today made the ultimate sacrifice for the communities they serve," Toler said. "I can tell you as a police officer that every time we hear that an officer’s fallen, regardless of where you're at or where it happened, there’s a deep sadness in your heart."
Because of COVID-19, the memorial service was recorded last year on the downtown square and the video was later shared with the public.
Toler said it's nice to invite the public and share the service with others in person this year.
"It’s been a tough year for law enforcement. I think it’s an opportunity for us to show support for the things officers do every day to understand the potential sacrifices they make and understand the sacrifices some did make," Toler said. "And make the constant promise that we’re not going to forget what they did. We support the officers, we remember them but we also take the opportunity to support the families and the loved ones that are still here."
Toler said it's important to recognize the officers who lost their lives across Texas to remember all law enforcement agencies are "in this together."
"It’s a brotherhood that is not just law enforcement agencies in Smith County that we recognize losses to our state brothers and sisters and our local partners here," he said.
Toler said the K-9 officer was included in the ceremony because K-9 officers put their lives in danger as well.
"They are a part of our family. We take care of them, and they take care of us. I think we want to make sure that we recognize them for the sacrifices they make also," he said. "Sometimes they put their life in danger to save an officer, and anytime we lose one it’s difficult for the handler and family as well as at the police department."
The ceremony also included a 21-gun salute with seven riflemen firing three shots each. A riderless horse was also escorted to the memorial to symbolize and honor the fallen officers.
Smith County officers honored in the ceremony were Smith County Sheriff's Office Deputies James Holden and David Neil who were killed in 1851, Deputy Duff G. Williams (killed in 1869), Deputy Marion D. Norton (killed in 1882), Tyler Police officer M.J. Buie (killed in 1946), Tyler officer Burl Whittington (killed in 1955), Tyler officer M.F. Nichol (died in 1962), Tyler officer Eugene Vickers (died in 1963), FBI Special Agent Charles Brown (killed in 1973), DPS trooper Dan Higdon (killed in 1983), Deputy Walt Terry (killed in 1986), Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Dale David Geddie (killed in 2006) and Deputy Robert Britton (killed in 2011).
"I wish we could go years without recognizing the loss of any officer anywhere in the world. The ones we have lost in the past we want to continue recognizing," Toler said. "We’re never going to forget the sacrifice they made."