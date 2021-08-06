For the very first time ever, the Tyler Police Department came together with the National Alliance on Mental Illness for a two-day advocacy training earlier this week to bring mental health awareness and education for law enforcement.
The purpose of the initiative was to provide better outcomes for those with mental illness, their families, and law enforcement, as the need grows in Tyler and Smith County.
“We want to thank NAMI and the instructors for coming to the police department and coordinating this training,” said Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.
The Tyler Police Department hosted three sessions over a period of two days, Monday and Tuesday.
Licensed professional counselor Keren Acuna said NAMI Tyler and the Tyler Police Department came together to create a mental health initiative to provide officers an understanding of mental illness and resources to create a better outcome between law enforcement and those impacted by mental illness.
NAMI, a national grassroots organization that focuses on advocacy for mental illness, has heard stories of those who feel they don’t have many options.
“We hear the community and our purpose is to create better outcomes in their interactions with those who have been impacted by mental illness. We are wanting to further educate our officers in Tyler,” Acuna said.
During a board meeting with NAMI Tyler President Sandra Brazil-Hamilton, Acuna said she brought up the idea, saying there's a need within the community and a lot of pressure put on officers.
“We want to bridge the gap between law enforcement and everything they have to carry, and those impacted by mental illness and suffering, and family members of those who are suffering,” Acuna said.
Brazil-Hamilton encouraged the idea. The representatives of NAMI Tyler set up a meeting with Tyler Police Department Chief Jimmy Toler, who Acuna said was on board with the initiative right away.
“It was very proactive, very much wanting to move forward on how we can help each other in this mental health crisis that we really are experiencing,” Acuna said.
Acuna said mental illness is interesting because it’s something we don’t see.
“If someone breaks their arm, that’s visible. With mental health, it’s invisible. In a sense that, we can’t see someone carrying anxiety and depression all the time. That’s not something that we automatically know that you have a broken arm, for example,” she said.
Acuna said one in five people struggle with mental illness, and it takes 11 years to receive treatment.
“That is a long time. We can’t imagine someone waiting 11 years to check out a broken bone,” Acuna said.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, Acuna said mental health professionals are seeing more people struggling with depression, anxiety and acute mental illnesses, like schizophrenia and bipolar disorders.
“We in Texas rank the lowest in services for mental health, which is very sad because it means we then have more limited resources at our fingertips to provide relief to individuals impacted by this illness,” she said.
Acuna said while they’ve seen an increase in mental illnesses following the beginning of the pandemic, NAMI had the goal of partnering with local agencies before COVID-19.
She said it’s a lot of pressure to put on law enforcement, but there is a duty to get all the education they can get to help provide support and assistance to those suffering.
From the advocacy training, Acuna said NAMI hopes to see more empathy from law enforcement officers who respond to a call to individuals who may be having a psychotic break. Since Texas ranks low in mental health resources, it’s hard to figure out where to call to get support for those individuals who need to be hospitalized.
“We hope to be a resource to law enforcement (and) let them know who they can try to connect with. The most important one is to provide empathy and some understanding when they are responding to these calls and how they can de-escalate some situations where the person they’re responding to is not in a good state,” Acuna said. “The big picture is that hopefully one day, there is a clinician going out with law enforcement to these calls when someone has a psychotic break or is in a very emotionally distressing situation so we can support each other."
NAMI national has been partnering successfully with other cities, such as San Antonio, Fort Worth and Houston.
NAMI offers free support groups for family members of those struggling with mental illness, along with other free services for the community, like educational classes, available both in English and Spanish.
“We want the community to know that we’re here. Our efforts are again to continue to grow this initiative with law enforcement and hopefully the sheriff’s department as well. So that we can do as much as we can in mental health,” Acuna said.