A suspect has been arrested in a Tyler homicide after a shooting left a man dead last week.

Christopher Ryan Henry, 29, of Flint, turned himself in on Friday after a murder warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with a shooting on May 30.

After collecting evidence, Henry was identified as a suspect in the case and later turned himself in, according to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh. 

Henry remains in the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond. 

Around 6:15 a.m. May 30, dispatch received a 911 call about a disturbance and shots fired in the 800 block of Pinedale Place.

Austin Lee Deweerdt, 33, was identified as the victim who was shot and then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-CUFF.

The case will now be forwarded to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, Erbaugh said.

 
 

