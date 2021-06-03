A murder suspect is on the loose in East Texas and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Dakevian Beniot Scroggins is wanted for the capital murder that occured on May 13 on Crosby street in Tyler.
That morning, Tyler Police detectives and crimes scene investigators received reports of a deceased male. Upon arrival, the deceased male was identified as Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, a 33-year-old male from Tyler.
After investigations determined it was a murder, another suspect, Zaccheus Dunn, a 23-year-old from Tyler, was previously arrested on a warrant for capital murder and remains in the Smith County Jail on that charge. The case remains under investigation by detectives.
Scroggins currently has warrants from other law enforcement agencies, including an active parole violation warrant issued by the Texas Boards of Pardons/Parole in Austin.
The deceased male, Eiglebiger, was found on the 800 block of Crosby street in Tyler. Upon arrival it was determined that this person had been shot numerous times.
Anyone with information on Scroggins’ whereabouts, or with additional information in this case, is encouraged to contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or CrimeStoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.