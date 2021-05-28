A Tyler mother of a 3-year-old girl who drowned in New Chapel Hill in 2019 was sentenced to eight years in prison after entering a guilty plea on Friday.
Tiffany Snyder, 31, the mother of Madison Williams, entered a guilty plea in the 7th District Court to an injury to a child charge related to her daughter's death.
Williams was found dead in a pond in the New Chapel Hill area on Aug. 18, 2019 after a search by first responders. She had been reported missing that morning. An autopsy confirmed that she drowned.
A warrant was issued for Snyder’s arrest, and she was booked into the Smith County Jail on Sept. 9, 2019, and later released on March 30 last year, according to jail records. Smith County Adult Probation officers later jailed her on May 10 this year for the charges.
She was also indicted on a possession of a controlled substance charge for an offense that occurred April 16.
According to judicial records, the drug possession charge was dismissed as a part of the plea deal she made.