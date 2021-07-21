Two East Texas siblings who were supposed to be in the custody of Child Protective Services for nearly a month have been found safe.
Police located Amber Jackson, 13, and Tristan Jackson, 9, and apprehended their mother Cynthia Hodges, their maternal grandfather Jimmy Hodges and his wife Francis “Callie” Hodges in Missouri on Tuesday.
The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri took all three Hodges into custody for interference with child custody. Both of the kids were present during the arrests, and the siblings are now back in Texas under CPS care, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
The Jackson siblings were placed with family members in Smith County by CPS on June 25. However, on June 24, Cynthia Hodges picked up the children from the CPS-designated family and in doing so violated the court order. Soon after she picked up the kids, Cynthia Hodges was stopped by law enforcement and arrested for outstanding felony warrants.
The officer did not know about the children’s custody issues, and she was allowed to contact a family member, who was not allowed to have the kids, police said.
That family member then took the kids to their maternal grandfather, Jimmy Hodges and his wife, Francis “Callie” Hodges. Cynthia Hodges bonded out of jail and Smith County investigators said the children were with the three Hodges at that time.
Warrants for two charges each of interference with child custody were issued for the three Hodges.
While the kids were missing, a family member offered $500 for their safe return.