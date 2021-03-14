Law enforcement officers continued the search for a man, who is believed to be “armed and dangerous,” in the Lindale area after he was spotted near the high school late Sunday morning.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian said Smith County deputies, Lindale Police, Smith County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to an area near Lindale High after a possible sighting of Samuel Salas, 34.
Christian asked that citizens immediately report any possible sightings to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office or Lindale Police.
Police said Salas attempted to rob a homeowner in the 13700 block of Shannon Drive near Lindale at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. When the homeowner pulled a gun on Salas, he fled on foot.
Saturday night, officers used a drone, helicopter and dogs to try to track down Salas. The perimeter included the area of Shannon Drive, Farm-to-Market Road 2710, County Road 4125, CR 498 and FM 16.
On Sunday, officers continued to search in the areas near FM 2710, FM 16, CR 498 and CR 4197. This includes The Thicket, Eagles Peak, and Legends subdivision and any areas within the perimeter of this search area.
Salas is a Hispanic man 5’ 7” and 150 lbs. with a shaved head and multiple tattoos including on his neck.
Salas is also wanted in another incident, in which a woman was shot at around midnight Friday.
Christian said Friday Salas is suspected of shooting the woman in the 18600 block of County Road 498 near Lindale.
Salas allegedly fled on foot after that shooting. For that incident, Christian said Salas will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a $750,000 bond and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on a $250,000 bond.
The woman is in stable condition, Christian said.