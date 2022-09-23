A Smith County jury this week sentenced a man who was on parole for drug trafficking to life in prison for aggravated robbery.
The jury on Thursday handed down the sentence for Gabriel Lamondo Johnson, 44, of Garrison, for robbing the manager of Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe restaurant, according to a statement from Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman.
According to the statement, Johnson on Nov. 19, 2018, “ambushed” the manager of the restaurant at gunpoint when he exited the business and “forced him back inside.” Johnson demanded the manager open the restaurant’s safe that contained about $2,500 in cash.
“Johnson then tied the victim up on the floor of the restaurant office, and told him if he moved he would come back and kill him,” the statement said.
During sentencing, the jury “heard evidence of Johnson’s extensive criminal history, including six prior felony convictions,” according to Putman.
Johnson will have to serve 30 years of the sentence before he becomes eligible for parole.