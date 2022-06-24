A man called 911 and told authorities he shot another man who attacked him in his front yard.
The caller told dispatchers that after the scuffle, he pulled out his handgun and shot the alleged attacker "an unknown amount of times" in the stomach, according to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the call just before 1 p.m. on Friday on Mary Ann Street in Tyler. When they got to the home, the injured man was standing on the front porch after allegedly trying to go into the caller's home.
Paramedics quickly arrived and rendered first aid. The injured man was then taken to a Tyler hospital and was immediately taken into emergency surgery.
He is in serious but stable condition at this time.
Smith County investigators and the Crime Scene Unit are currently contacting witnesses and processing the scene.
"This is an active investigation and as pertinent information becomes available, it will be released," the sheriff's office said. "At this time, we are withholding the names of both of the involved parties."