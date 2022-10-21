A Gilmer man who was sentenced to life in prison for firing gunshots at a Smith County deputy in 2020 had his sentence reduced Thursday after multiple errors were found in court records.
Joel Lee Gonzales, 35, was found guilty by a jury last December and sentenced to life in prison, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said.
While appealing his case, officials learned the court reporter lost parts of the record, Putman said. According to findings from 114th District Court Judge Austin Reeve Jackson, the records were "unusable and wholly unreliable."
