A man involved in the shooting death of a New Summerfield man in 2016 was sentenced to 20 years in prison last week.
A jury sentenced Emmanuel Garcia to 20 years after convicting him for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on July 16. His sentencing is in connection with the shooting death of Mario Rodriguez, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office.
Emmanuel Garcia participated in the ambushing Rodriguez who was ultimately shot and killed by Emmanuel Garcia's brother, Maximino Garcia. After Rodriguez's death, Emmanuel and Maximino Garcia fled to Mexico and were later arrested by authorities coming back into the United States illegally, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office.
Their brother Jose Garcia was also arrested for murder, but the charge was later dropped. He was charged with hindering apprehension and pleaded guilty in exchange for a seven-year sentence, according to the District Attorney's Office.
In 2019, Maximino Garcia received a 50-year sentence for the murder.
The District Attorney’s Office thanked the Texas Rangers and investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent efforts in the apprehension and investigation.