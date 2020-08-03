A man was arrested Saturday night for allegedly pouring a chemical on a Palestine woman while she was shopping in Walmart.
Willie James Lewis, 37, of Oakwood, is accused of pouring the chemical, believed to be a cleaning solution, on a 49-year-old Palestine woman's upper body and face while she was with two small children in the store. She told police she did not know Lewis, who had fled after the incident, according to the Palestine Police Department.
The woman was transported to the Palestine Regional ER by ambulance for medical treatment.
While the police officers were investigating, Lewis returned to Walmart and followed an officer to the front of the store. He is accused of using a shopping cart to attack the officer from behind.
Lewis was then taken into custody after a struggle, and the officer was treated for her injuries and released. Lewis is also accused of damaging a patrol vehicle parked outside of the store prior to the incident with the officer, police said.
He was booked into the Anderson County Jail on assault on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangering a child, criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 and two Palestine municipal court warrants. He has bonds totaling $165,000.
The incident remains under investigation.