The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of shooting a 20-year-old Tyler resident multiple times early Sunday morning.
Deputies responded to a shooting at 1:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Dobbs Terrace. A victim, who was later identified as Edgar Rios Villanueva, 20, of Tyler, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and transported to UT Health Tyler emergency room.
Villanueva underwent surgery and is in stable condition, the sheriff's office said Monday.
The sheriff's office said the suspect, who was later identified as Nonaciano Carreno Hernandez, 43, of Tyler, fled before deputies came on the scene.
During an investigation, deputies identified Hernandez at another location in Smith County; however, when deputies arrived, Hernandez wasn't found. More evidence was found at that location, police said.
On Monday, Smith County investigators presented an arrest affidavit to 114th District Judge Austin Reeve Jackson, who signed an arrest warrant for Hernandez for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The bond was set at $400,000.
Hernandez's whereabouts are unknown, according to the sheriff's office. Anyone with information about Hernandez's location is asked to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.