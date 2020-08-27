A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times Thursday night in Tyler.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the man was shot at the basketball court at corner of West 29th Street and Carter Boulevard at around 9:20 p.m.
After being shot multiple times, the man got into a car to be transported to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle then flagged down an officer near North Palace Avenue and West Ferguson Street, Erbaugh said.
The officer drove the victim to UT Health East Texas in Tyler, Erbaugh said. His condition is unknown at this time.
Tyler police officers are still searching for a suspect. The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.