A man who injured an Upshur County deputy, shot at three other officers and led law enforcement on a lengthy pursuit in 2020 was sentenced to life in prison.
Craig Steven Harwart, 58, entered a guilty plea Tuesday morning to four counts of aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon in the 115th District Court in Gilmer.
Through the plea, he admitted to shooting up the CEFCO gas station in Gilmer a year ago and leading police on a chase in which he fired at law enforcement, Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd said.
Last week, Harwart rejected an earlier plea agreement and requested a jury trial. Harwart and his lawyer then returned to the original plan of seeking a plea deal, Byrd said.
"He essentially thought by him not pleading guilty last week that he might receive a more favorable or better sentence from me, but that did not happen," Byrd said.
During attempts to arrest Harwart, Upshur County Deputy Matt Sarter was grazed by one of the Harwart's bullets.
"It went through his shirt, under his body armor in the back and grazed his back. He's OK, but it's only by God's grace that no one was killed in this," Byrd said. "Multiple people could have been killed."
Byrd said after 1 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2020, Harwart came to the CEFCO, located at Texas 300 and U.S. 271, to turn on the gas pumps while the attendant was in the back.
"He did not see anyone there. He attempted to go around the cash register and turn the gas pumps on," Byrd said. "When he thought he turned the gas pumps up, he began to go back to fill up his vehicle."
He took some chips and candy, and he then came back into the store after noticing the gas pumps weren't on. The clerk asked him to bring the items back to scan them, but he placed two $20 bills on the counter, Byrd said.
He then pulled out a 9 mm pistol and pointed the weapon at her face, Byrd said.
"At this point, another customer walked into the store. He was demanding the gas be turned on (and) that if she didn't turn the gas pumps on he was going to kill her. He threatened to kill the other man that was in the store," Byrd said.
Harwart stepped back and fired 16 rounds into the ceiling. As Harwart walked out, he said if the gas isn't on when he came back in, he was going to kill both of them, Byrd explained.
When Harwart walked outside, Byrd said there was another customer looking to get gas, and Harwart immediately without provocation fired multiple rounds at that vehicle. The driver laid down in the vehicle as the bullets went over him.
Police said they recovered 46 bullet casings at the gas station. Harwart reloaded the gun's clips and left the store.
Gilmer Police Department officer Douglas Jackson pursued the vehicle and found it based on the description. When Jackson began to pull over the vehicle over, Harwart shot at Jackson's vehicle four times, Byrd said.
This led to a high-speed pursuit that moved into Gregg County, where Harwart passed Gregg County Deputy James Spencer's vehicle and shot the tire flat.
At that point, Sarter, Jackson and Spencer all joined in pursuing Harwart in Gregg County, Byrd said.
Harwart ends up evading the officers, but they used a license plate description to find his address.
Upshur County Deputy Josh Davis was met with gunfire and his vehicle was struck. A barricade was set up on Snider Road at Green Hills Road in Upshur County.
Longview SWAT assisted, and there was an exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and Harwart, Byrd said. Harwart was struck in the arm and leg and taken into custody. He received treatment at the hospital.
Harwart will become eligible for parole 30 years into his sentence, according to Byrd.
"He deserved life. He received life, and based on what he did it is the right sentence," Byrd said.