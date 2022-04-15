CHAPEL HILL — A Longview man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to his involvement in the shooting death of an East Texas motorcyclist in the Chapel Hill area in May 2020.
Jose Antonio Valenzuela entered a guilty plea Thursday afternoon to engaging in organized crime in the 114th District Court in connection with the death of Brandon Edwards, 33, of Ben Wheeler.
Edwards was found shot to death in the 16400 block of FM 850 in Chapel Hill on May 2, 2020 after multiple shots were fired at his motorcycle while he was chased by a truck, according to police documents.
Valenzuela was one of three men charged with organized crime in connection with Edwards' death.
