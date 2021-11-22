An East Texas man was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for firing gunshots at multiple homes and properties last year in Henderson County.
James Dennis Ashton, 67, of Eustace, received the maximum punishment for the offense of deadly conduct (discharge of a firearm) — 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison — on Nov. 17 after entering a guilty plea.
Judge Mark Calhoon of the 3rd District Court assessed Ashton's punishment after hearing evidence and testimony from a victim and an investigator.
Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer argued for 10 years in prison, while Ashton asked for probation.
Investigator William Thornton said over a period of several weeks in August and September 2020, several people reported that shots were fired at their home or property. On Sept. 6, 2020, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a home about shots fired around 1 a.m., and deputies found holes in the residence along with a projectile in the home, Palmer said.
Palmer said deputies found more than a dozen firearms in Ashton's vehicle. It was confirmed one of his weapons fired shots at the home. Ashton later confessed to firing shots from his vehicle on the road.
Calhoon heard from one of the victims, who spoke about waking up at 1:10 a.m. to shots being fired at the home. Ashton and the victim testified despite living in the same area, they had never met each other before the shooting, Palmer said.
Calhoon was informed of Ashton's criminal history, including a prior probation sentence for felony stalking and felony drug possession and prior weapons convictions, she said.
"I am proud of the work that the sheriff's office did in this case," Palmer said. "We were able to work together to make sure that our community is safer and that justice has been served."