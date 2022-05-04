A man was arrested after running from authorities in Tyler on Tuesday.
John A. Williams, 39, of Larue, refused to stop and tried to get away from officers who were trying to stop him for a traffic violation around 11 a.m. on U.S. Highway 271 in Tyler.
Williams left the vehicle and ran away from the officers, according to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said the vehicle Williams was driving was reported stolen in Van Zandt County.
Troopers later arrested Williams near County Road 3187, just east of Timber Creek Road.
Dark said a 14-year-old passenger, determined to be a runaway, was in the vehicle, and was released to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Williams was charged with possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, injury to a child, child endangerment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, had several outstanding warrants and was booked into the Smith County Jail.
As of Wednesday morning, Williams remained in the jail on bonds totaling $75,000, according to online jail records.
This is an open investigation and no further details are available at this time, Dark said.